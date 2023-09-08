Many hands needed to make a community

We've written a lot over the years about volunteers and their invaluable contribution to our community, so this may sound somewhat familiar.
However, in a week when the district was hosting the Many Hands Volunteer Expo, it bears repeating.
We rely on volunteers and community groups in so many areas of our lives - but it's not too much of a stretch to say volunteers are an increasingly grey-haired breed.
As every regional media outlet knows, our volunteer services and clubs are overwhelmingly supported by older bodies and faces. We know because they approach us regularly to promote urgent recruitment drives.
With so much heart, they are on fire grounds all over the state, running radio rooms, removing fallen trees from homes and roads, and rescuing stricken boaters on our waters.
And that's just the emergency services.
Volunteering comes in all shapes and sizes, like your local show society planning the next major event, or visitor information centres sharing the best bits of our patch of paradise with tourists.
That's a key motivation behind Friday's expo - to not only give all these amazing volunteer groups some exposure on who they are and what they do, but to showcase the opportunities on offer to prospective fresh blood.
And while the excuse "I don't have enough time" can seem valid in today's busy world, the help you're able to offer a volunteer group does not necessitate a huge commitment. It may be just the input of a particular skillset you have, or an extra set of hands on the occasions you are actually able to spare them.
Community groups and committees are regularly made up of the same people who have done the work for 10, 15 or even 20 years, and that little bit of additional help means the world to them.
Throwing your hat in the ring to help out once a week, month or even once a year can also mean the difference of events getting off the ground or not.
We need our own time and space and you can't give your all, all the time, but nor do you have to.
It is always the little things that come together to help get the big things done.
Seek out your local volunteer groups to see which one suits your own level of commitment - and don't be surprised when you're welcomed with open arms.
