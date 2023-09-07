Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Tathra Youth Festival an epic event in the making

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Tathra Youth Festival is shaping up to be an epic event for young people aged between 12 and 24 in the Bega Valley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.