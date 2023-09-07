The Tathra Youth Festival is shaping up to be an epic event for young people aged between 12 and 24 in the Bega Valley.
The festival is all set for Saturday, September 16, between 11am and 5pm, in the area outside the surf club and skate park.
Winners from the two Valley Vibes Music Competition heats will battle it out in the final round at the Tathra Surf Club between 11.30am and 3.30pm.
Four bands - Tilly and Illya, Minimum Wage, Think Fast and Guitarama - and six solo artists - Sarah Lingard, Alexis Gill, Tilly Whitehead, Indy Lee, Alyssa Lockerbie and Tiller Helton - will compete for the top honour and a fantastic range of prizes.
"The winning band at the Tathra Youth Festival will get the opportunity to play a 30-minute set on Sam's Caravan stage at this year's Wanderer Festival and the winning solo artist will receive two VIP tickets to the Wanderer Festival," Bega Valley Shire Council youth resilience officer Melanie Rowsell said.
"We are very grateful to the Wanderer Festival for this amazing opportunity and also to our other generous sponsors - Splat Sounds, Merimbula School of Music, Magpie Music, Magic Mountain, Top Fun, The Picture Show Man and the Tathra Lions Club.
"Young people can enjoy the hangout spaces while DJ Chop$tick and EJ the DJ spin tunes from 12pm to 3pm," Ms Rowsell said.
There will also be a photo booth, laser tag, circus workshops, art workshops, free henna or temporary tattoos as well as sporting activities, such as pickle ball and a frisbee competition.
Tathra Lions Club is generously providing a free sausage sizzle and drinks for the young people, and there will be local food vans offering food for sale, including Wapengo Waffles, Drift Pizza, Gelati and Axl's Lemonade.
"After the music competition final is over, young, energetic pop punk group, Flavuh from Batemans Bay will play from 4pm to 4.45pm.
"The Valley Vibes Music Competition and Tathra Youth Festival will undoubtedly be one of the most memorable and significant events in our shire this year.
"It's an opportunity not to be missed, as it promises a fantastic blend of music, activities and festivities that will captivate and entertain our youth community."
This event is funded by the NSW government's Bushfire Community Recovery and Resilience Fund.
