Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Narooma Mountain Bike Hub to open later this year

By Staff Reporters
September 7 2023 - 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
President of Narooma Mountain Bike Club, Georgie Staley, federal member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain and Sharon Mason at the ceremony to mark the offical construction start on final two stages of Narooma Mountain Bike Hub. File picture
President of Narooma Mountain Bike Club, Georgie Staley, federal member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain and Sharon Mason at the ceremony to mark the offical construction start on final two stages of Narooma Mountain Bike Hub. File picture

Narooma's new Mountain Bike Hub is on the final stretch with 85 kilometres of world-class mountain bike trails set to open later this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.