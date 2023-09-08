Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Panboola Renewal
September 2 - 20
Come and see the colourful new works of local artist Hilary Peterson featured in Spiral Gallery, which explore the reclaimed diverse estuarine and freshwater wetland area, Panboola, in Pambula. The exhibition also pays tribute to the importance of the local community and the ecological contribution many volunteers have made to ensure the longevity of the world through nurturing this habitat.
Murrah birthday
September 9
Join the celebration for Murrah Hall's 120th birthday. The fun starts at 3pm including a family-friendly picnic, barbecue, tofu and salad. The action shifts inside at 6pm for music from local musicians. Highlights include Marco Solo and Djembe Forte African drummers providing music while Noisey Nonna will entertain the kids with her wonderful kamishibai. Musicians in the evening include Martin Fowler and Louise Hankinson, Goldie, The Welcome Strangers, Lillian McVeity, The Gulls, Mister Rees and Friends and Hilda. Tickets $20 with free entry for kids. Get tickets from www.southcoasttickets.com.au/events/murrah-hall-120th-birthday.
Welcome whales
Bermagui, September 10
Celebrate the 2023 whale migration season through cultural dance and storytelling at 'Walawaani Muriyira-Waraga' in Bermagui this Sunday, 11.30am. This special event will feature a smoking ceremony, storytelling and dance, featuring Warren Foster Snr and the amazing Gulaga Dancers on the headland at Dickinson Park. This event is free and everyone is welcome. Find out more at bit.ly/walawaani. Walawaani Muriyira-Waraga means 'safe journey whale - many', translated from the local Dhurga language.
Prepare for Bushfire
September 16
Bermagui Rural Fire Brigade will be open on Saturday, September 16, to assist members of the public prepare this summer's bushfire season. A number of experienced volunteer fire fighters will be there to help with queries. Supporting literature and handouts will also be available. Drop by to see them at Bermagui Rural Fire Brigade Station, 19 Bunga St, Bermagui from 10am to 1pm.
Back to Country
Narooma, September 16
The five-yearly celebration of the handing back of Biamanga and Gulaga to Traditional Owners in 2006 will be held in Narooma. There will be performances from the Djinama Yilaga Yuin Choir, Tahallianna Soward, local talent Stewart Barton, Dale Huddleston and the Riverbank Band, the Djaarmby Indigenous Band, Johnny Huckle, Will and Monica Jason Lee Scot and Ronny Callo. The Biraga Bunaan Back to Country event will be held on Saturday, September 16, from 9.45am to 4pm, at Bill Smyth Memorial Oval, Narooma. Free entry.
Jazz Club
September 21
The Down South Jazz Club will host a night of dixie/swing/trad jazz with 'A Night of Dixie', featuring a six piece band led by Jiri Kripac from the Central Coast. His band comprises Robert Moffatt on trombone and trumpet, Bob Porter on clarinet and vocals, John Moffatt on sousaphone, Mike Deighan on banjo and Colin Hoorweg on drums, with Jiri on cornet and vocals. It's a night that pays homage to the Bourbon Street tradition of New Orleans. Cost members $15, visitors $25, music starts 7.30pm. Call Pam or George Pitt on 0479 065 590 to book.
Author Talk
September 22
Meet celebrated local author Gabbie Stroud as she speaks on 'The Things that Matter Most', her poignant new novel about a harrowing secret and a school community in crisis. Gabbie will be in conversation with Kate Liston-Mills, author of 'Dear Ibis,' as they discuss her writing process and inspirations at the Eden Library on Friday September 22 starting at 6pm.
Ensemble Q at Four Winds
September 23
Ensemble Q will perform as a smaller chamber collective inside the Four Winds Windsong Pavilion on Saturday, September 23 at 2pm. Composer, clarinetist, teacher and former Four Winds creative director Paul Dean works alongside his equally brilliant partner, cellist Trish Dean as co-artistic directors of the group. Its mission is virtuosic integrity and a dedication to the performance of undiscovered masterpieces. Limelight magazine described Ensemble Q as quite possibly the best performance seen all year. "An astonishing feat of music-making. Frankly, this was a jaw-dropping performance." Doors and bar open from 1.30pm. Tickets are $55 for general admission, $45 concession and free entry for 16 years and under. Bookings can be made via fourwinds.com.au or at @fourwindsau
Vegetable Piano
September 27
Come down to Eden Library for some school holiday fun on Wednesday, September 27 at 10.30 am. Using the Honeycomb Vegetable Piano Music Kit, children can quickly build vegetable pianos, plasticine drums, pencil drums and much more. Learn how the Honeycomb kits turn conductive objects into instruments and then get creative with some magical music.
Art show
Twyford Hall, Sept 26 to Oct 6
Merimbula and District Arts Group will hold its next exhibition and sale from September 26 to October 6 at Twyford Hall, Merimbula. The show will be open daily from 10am to 4pm. This art exhibition will feature high quality art and craft. A large variety of artworks will include paintings, both framed and unframed as well as a variety of crafts. Smaller items such as cards will also be for sale. Make time to view this exhibition and support the local talented artists of Merimbula and District.
People and their Boats
Bermagui, September 30-October 1
In keeping with Bermagui's rich history of commercial fishing, Bermagui Historical Society presents an exhibition People and their Boat on the October long weekend. Be fascinated by model boat collections, artefacts and photos. The Remarkable Banners provided by the Australian National Maritime Museum will tell rich stories and movies and slide shows will take you to another time. The exhibition is made possible by the Australian National Maritime Museum - muSEAum and Australian Maritime Museums Council, with funding by Create NSW 2023 Rescue and Restart Grant. Bermagui Men's Shed will be running a sausage sizzle on both days. The exhibition is open 11am-4pm at Bermagui Community Hall, 3-5 Bunga Street, Bermagui. Tickets $5 for adults (under 12 free).
Tubular Bells for Two
Club Sapphire, October 1
Two blokes juggle more than 20 instruments live on stage in a spellbinding performance celebrating the 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's seminal work, Tubular Bells. Guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat. Doors open 5pm. Show starts 6pm. Tickets $45. Book via the Club Sapphire website, www.clubsapphire.com.au/whats-on
Kurt Fearnley
Club Sapphire, October 14
Paralympian Kurt Fearnley has an incredible list of achievements. Join him for an evening of talk and dinner at Club Sapphire Saturday, October 14, 6.30 for 7pm. Cost adults $35 u18s $20, ticket includes dinner. Tickets available at stickytickets.com.au. The evening is in support of the Sapphire Coast Youth Development Fund.
