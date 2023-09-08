Your Never-Ending Guide to What's On in the Bega Valley

Ensemble Q will perform as a smaller chamber collective inside the Four Winds Windsong Pavilion on Saturday, September 23 at 2pm. Composer, clarinetist, teacher and former Four Winds creative director Paul Dean works alongside his equally brilliant partner, cellist Trish Dean as co-artistic directors of the group. Its mission is virtuosic integrity and a dedication to the performance of undiscovered masterpieces. Limelight magazine described Ensemble Q as quite possibly the best performance seen all year. "An astonishing feat of music-making. Frankly, this was a jaw-dropping performance." Doors and bar open from 1.30pm. Tickets are $55 for general admission, $45 concession and free entry for 16 years and under. Bookings can be made via fourwinds.com.au or at @fourwindsau