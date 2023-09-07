Grass fire closes Princes Highway at Cobargo

UPDATE - 4.30pm: All lanes of the Princes Highway have now re-opened.
UPDATE - 3.10pm: One lane of the Princes Highway is now open near the site of a grass fire at Cobargo.
The highway was closed in both directions between Barlows Road and Cobargo Tip Road.
Motorists are being escorted through that section of the highway one direction at a time under alternating (stop/slow) traffic conditions.
Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time and drive to the conditions as smoke may affect visibility.
Emergency services remain on site.
It's understood no homes are at risk from the fire, with smoke causing the traffic disruptions.
Earlier:
The Princes Highway is closed in both directions between Barlows Road and Cobargo Tip Road at Cobargo due to a grass fire.
The Transport Management Centre issued an alert just after 2pm n Thursday, September 7.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Light vehicles travelling between Tilba Tilba and Cobargo can use Bermagui Road, Wallaga Lake Road and Cobargo-Bermagui Road in both directions.
However, heavy vehicles are being parked.
Motorists already in the area are advised to follow the direction of emergency services on site.
For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.
