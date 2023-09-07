Bega District News
Joint project to save 200 year old River Oaks on Bega River

Updated September 7 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 12:16pm
Bega River and Wetlands Landcare and NSW Crown Lands aim to protect the old River Oaks from erosion caused by off-road vehicles. Picture supplied.
Efforts to save and preserve several 200 year old River Oak trees under threat at Bega River are underway.

Local News

