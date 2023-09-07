Joint project to save 200 year old River Oaks on Bega River

Efforts to save and preserve several 200 year old River Oak trees under threat at Bega River are underway.
Bega River and Wetlands Landcare (BRAWL) and NSW Crown Lands have joined forces with the aim to protect seven River Oak trees from erosion caused by off-road vehicles.
BRAWL president Chris Allen said the River Oaks "could be lost forever" if the bank incisions and sediment instability, caused by the off-road vehicles, damaged the tree roots any further.
"These trees are iconic features at this part of the Bega River and are mentioned in the first European writings by explorer George Augustus Robertson when he visited the Bega Valley in 1844," he said.
"They provide hollows for homes, and feeding and breeding habitat for birds and animals including several threatened species."
Crown Lands executive director of land and asset management Greg Sullivan, said Crown Lands was supporting the BRAWL proposal to protect sensitive areas of the riverbank.
"Crown Lands is happy to approve the installation of timber bollards at the end of Auckland Street adjacent to Bega River Reserve to stop the river oaks being impacted by vehicles driving over their roots and to help prevent further erosion," he said.
Mr Allen said the bollards wouldn't restrict the historic right-of-carriageway across the Bega River for the landowner to access their land north and south.
"The site carries much historical significance for our community as it was the location of the old footbridge crossing into town and a camping ground for many local Aboriginal families working in the bean and vegetable gardens along the river from the 1940s to early 1980s," he said.
"This erosion control project will help us protect both the cultural and environmental heritage of the Bega River."
The project has been assisted by the NSW Government through its Environmental Trust.
