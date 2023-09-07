The announcement in August of the redevelopment of the old TAFE site for housing, including 30 per cent social, affordable and inclusive units is very welcome (BDN, 31/8).
Let's see the BVSC fast track approval, and something on the ground within say a stretch goal of 12-15 months.
This housing should be constructed using new techniques rather than traditional approaches (brick, tile/steel roofs, timber walls and roof framing), such as Structural Insulated Panels (SIP) or pre-cast concrete panels. These can be factory built off-site, and installed very expediently within a matter of weeks, over a slab base.
Instead, we will probably see a five year project, limited by constant bleating about lack of materials, tradespeople and intent to actually address the acute need for housing in Bega.
Regarding the Bermagui Visitor Information Centre lease renewal, how in the hell can BVSC come up with the $18,000 figure - up from $631.40?
Then after much to and fro come to $1000 (with no help from Cr Allen - the man who says we live in paradise).
What a dysfunctional lot they are. Is this how our rates were decided - which is putting us under great financial difficulty?
We put our case to the council and IPART for all good it did us. It seems the council is untouchable.
If the country of your birth had been invaded over 200 years ago and was still occupied today?
If your family and friends after all this time still had the worst outcomes in health, education, employment, housing and quality of life?
If they had no say in any of these things, would you vote yes or no to a referendum to give them a voice?
Personally I think all fair minded compassionate Australians will vote Yes and give Aboriginal people an Aussie Fair Go.
Walk a mile in our shoes.
The referendum on October 14 is a pivotal moment in our nation's history. We will be asked to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the form of a First Nations Voice, enshrined in the Constitution.
Our vote is both symbolic and practical and will signify more than mere recognition. A Yes vote carries with it an acknowledgement of, and respect for, 65,000+ years of human history.
A Yes vote indicates that we believe First Nations people are best placed to advise on policies that affect them.
A Yes vote accepts that past policy makers, well-meaning or not, have failed to Close the Gap.
A Yes vote examines all our past with clear-eyed honesty, and accepts that the nation needs a new approach. Same-old same-old is not working.
An advisory body, elected by Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities, is not a threat to non-Indigenous people.
It cannot take our land or houses, interfere with parking fines or shirt-front the Reserve Bank. It does not introduce race into the Constitution (spoiler: it is already in there).
The Voice will not fix everything all at once. It is a small step towards genuine equality of opportunity for First Nations people and is a step we can all afford to take.
A Yes vote breathes new air into an old issue and is a positive, optimistic choice. For 232 years Australia has had two populations out of step. Let's walk together in good faith and move our country forward.
If I was unsure of the use by date on my yoghurt, Peter Dutton's "if you don't know, say no" would be helpful.
But it's not at all helpful in guiding my vote in our upcoming referendum.
If I don't know, I Google reputable experts, I read, I seek advice. As John Farnham entreats, I "try to understand it".
If not knowing meant I defaulted to a no, my life would be limited indeed. And it's limits on lives that are at stake in the upcoming Voice referendum.
The stakes are high, which is why polling consistently indicates that 80 per cent of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians say Yes to The Voice. It provides an opportunity to be heard on matters that have critical impact.
It's never been easier to read up on the impact your voice will have on the lives of others. A good place to start is The Voice website - voice.gov.au.
The Albanese government's talk about acting on climate change, avoiding extinctions, and protecting the environment is flawless. Pity their record of action is already looking pretty grim.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek's recent coal mine approvals go against overwhelming scientific evidence.
New fossil fuel development is incompatible with a safe climate future.
Under Labor, Australia's emissions also rose by 0.9 per cent last year.
Recognising how broken our Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act is, Plibersek promised environmental law reform over a year ago.
How many more environmentally destructive projects will proceed while we are waiting?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.