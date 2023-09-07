Bega District News
Letters

Bega District Letters to the Editor, September 8, 2023: Bega TAFE site housing development welcome

Ben Smyth
By Ben Smyth
Updated September 8 2023 - 9:10am, first published 9:00am
Let's see action

The announcement in August of the redevelopment of the old TAFE site for housing, including 30 per cent social, affordable and inclusive units is very welcome (BDN, 31/8).

Ben Smyth

Ben Smyth

Editor

I have worked as a journalist since 2005 and am now Editor of Australian Community Media mastheads in Bega, Merimbula and Eden

