Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Two Bega CWA life memberships awarded during Country Women's Association awareness week

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated September 7 2023 - 5:00pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joy Smith and Daphne Sweeney with their life membership badges at Bega CWA. Picture by James Parker
Joy Smith and Daphne Sweeney with their life membership badges at Bega CWA. Picture by James Parker

Softly holding blue ribbons, one with a cross-stitched name badge, and each pinned with enamel badges recognising time with the Country Women's Association, two ladies from Bega have been surprised with life memberships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.