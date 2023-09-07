Softly holding blue ribbons, one with a cross-stitched name badge, and each pinned with enamel badges recognising time with the Country Women's Association, two ladies from Bega have been surprised with life memberships.
Handicraft officer Joy Smith and Bega CWA patron Daphne Sweeney were awarded with Certificates of Life Membership on Tuesday, September 5, for being part of the CWA for more than 30 years.
Sadly, a big inspiration to both Joy and Daphne, CWA life member and stalwart Shirley Slater died this week, described as "being the light of CWA", "a real CWA lady", who "never missed a Tuesday".
Shirley was a member since 1967 when she joined the Candelo-Kameruka branch where she served as president, vice-president, international officer, councillor, secretary, treasurer and publicity officer.
In an interview in 2006, Shirley said, "In Bega we have rooms for the CWA and we meet there every Tuesday for handicrafts. We also talk and laugh and that's very important! We might do more of that than the handicrafts."
When Joy was first asked to join the CWA, she was at her son's wedding in Cowra, and after being asked numerous times by her friend, a CWA cookery officer, she joined and has been part of the association for 34 years.
"I'm into the handicraft, I don't cook, [I do a] bit of crocheting, knitting, candle wicking, cross-stitch," Joy said.
Though Joy was adamant she doesn't cook anything for judging, she said her friend asked her to submit a bottle of tomato fruit chutney into a competition, which ended up winning at state.
"I've never done anything since," she said with a laugh, "And, I still make [chutney] every year."
Growing up on a dairy and beef cattle farmstead in Greendale, just north of Bega, Joy said the CWA had allowed more friendships to blossom.
"When you're on the farm, I only really used to come in once a week, so you don't see very many people, so to come here you actually do come and meet a group," Joy said.
CWA Bega branch patron Daphne said the life membership came as a shock, but reiterated involvement was not for rewards, it was because it was a great organisation.
"We support each other, don't we, Joy?," Daphne said. "The friendships are special, I mean no one is any better than another."
"It's a good organisation, it gets you out of the house, and [I say to] a lot of people, 'Come and join, don't sit at home, get out', and that's what it's all about - friendship and fellowship.
"We're there for each other."
CWA Awareness Week is from September 3-9 with a focus on neurodiversity and ADHD. CWA Bega will have a 'Meet your CWA' day on Friday, September 8 from 10am to 2pm at the CWA hall in Church St, where all are welcome to attend.
