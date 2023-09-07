It's called Connected Clinicians and it could help solve the rural GP crisis with the use of technology and the goodwill of metro GPs.
It's a combination of traditional face-to-face health care at a GP clinic and the use of technology.
For Creators of Community Ownership who are taking over Eden's Curalo Medical Clinic under a community enterprise and not-for-profit scheme, it is the next step in ensuring the future of the much-needed clinic.
Creators co-founder April Merrick said they looked at the idea of telehealth but decided to do it differently.
In the traditional telehealth model the GP connects to the patient who is at home.
"We said what if we flipped it and had the patient come to the practice, where there's social interaction and a nurse to take things like blood pressure and then the nurse joins the patient as they teleconference with a remote GP - who could be working from home," Ms Merrick said.
"Once they start working, they will build relationships," she said.
The model provides the social interaction, a chance to check blood pressure and the comfort of having a medical professional, a nurse, at your side to connect to the GP and go over any health care plans again afterwards.
Christine Welsh, well-known through her work with the Sapphire Coast Community Pantry, has joined the board of Creators, and said it would be a new way of doing things, and was a good idea.
"Eden really needs something like this and it's going to be one of those things that from little things, big things will grow," Ms Welsh said.
Ultimately, Creators believe rural practice will employ more nurse practitioners, who have a higher level of nursing qualification, which allows them to treat and prescribe. Having a nurse practitioner in a practice can free up a GP for more complex medical consultations.
