Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick has reacted strongly to the news that lights were stolen from the runway at Merimbula Airport.
"We strongly condemn the act of reckless stupidity that took place on the night of September 3, between 9pm and 5:30am at Merimbula Airport.
"On this night, a person or persons illegally entered Merimbula Airport and stole six runway lights from the northern end of the runway.
The stolen runway lights are essential for the safe landing of aircraft, and their theft had the potential to disrupt airport operations and endanger the lives of all those using the airport.- Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick
"This is a clear violation of the law and demonstrates a complete disregard for community safety and airport property.
"The stolen runway lights are essential for the safe landing of aircraft, and their theft had the potential to disrupt airport operations and endanger the lives of all those using the airport.
"The matter has been reported to the NSW Police and the Australian Government's Department of Home Affairs, both of which have initiated investigations.
"The person or persons responsible should be aware that their actions carry severe consequences under the Aviation Transport Security Act 2004. Entering the airport airside area without permission carries a $5000 fine, and in this case, where theft and damage have occurred, additional charges may apply.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We urge anyone with information related to this offence to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Contact Crime Stoppers NSW at 1800 333 000 or submit information online at https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au/. All correspondence will be confidential," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
"Our Airport Management Team has installed temporary lights to ensure the continued safe use of Merimbula Airport, including night operations for our essential aeromedical and regular airline services.
"The Bega Valley community will not tolerate acts that place people's life at risk. Those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
Have your say. Send a letter to the editor using the form below
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.