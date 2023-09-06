The five-yearly celebration of the hand back of Biamanaga and Gulaga to Traditional Owners in 2006 will be held in Narooma on September 16.
The Bimanaga and Gulaga National Park boards of management invite everyone to the Biraga Bunaan Back to Country event to celebrate Aboriginal culture and connection to Country.
Chair of the Biamanga board of management, Uncle Bunja Smith, said the celebration includes arts, an Elders Tent, kids' activities and food trucks.
"The bushfires and COVID impacted the Back to Country event being held every five years so we are delighted to be able to once again bring the community together and celebrate our culture, our Country and our Elders.
"The entire south coast community is warmly invited to come party and yarn with us again," Uncle Bunja said.
Chair of the Gulaga board of management, Aunty Ros Field, said one highlight of Biraga Bunaan will be the entertainment.
"We will have performances from the Djinama Yilaga Yuin Choir, Tahallianna Soward, local talent Stewart Barton, Dale Huddleston and the Riverbank Band, the Djaarmby Indigenous Band, Johnny Huckle, Will and Monica Jason Lee Scot and Ronny Callo.
"Every Back to Country event gives such a feeling of community, of togetherness and this year we will continue to celebrate with our Yuin songs, language and dance," Aunty Ros said.
The event will also be an opportunity for the community to recognise and celebrate the hand back of Biamanga and Gulaga National Parks, Yuin land.
Biamanga and Gulaga National Parks are jointly managed by Traditional Custodians and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.
These are places where decisions about the land are made by Aboriginal people, respecting the culture and lore of a landscape where the mountains meet the sea.
The Biraga Bunaan Back to Country event will be held on Saturday, September 16, from 9.45am to 4pm, at Bill Smyth Memorial Oval, McMillan Road, Narooma.
Free entry and no need to RSVP, just turn up with a picnic rug or chair and enjoy the celebration.
