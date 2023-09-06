Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Gulaga and Biamanga handed back to Traditional Owners May 2006

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 6 2023 - 2:03pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gulaga (pictured) and Biamanga were handed back to Traditional Owners in 2006. File picture
Gulaga (pictured) and Biamanga were handed back to Traditional Owners in 2006. File picture

The five-yearly celebration of the hand back of Biamanaga and Gulaga to Traditional Owners in 2006 will be held in Narooma on September 16.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.