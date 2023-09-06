Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our Business

Maggie and Rosie's Antiques Emporium reopens in Bega, owner Jason Sawaqed excited for future

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated September 6 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As a young girl walked up the towering staircase that rose from heart of Maggie and Rosie's Antiques Emporium, it was as though she had entered Willy Wonka's chocolate factory, her mouth dropping in disbelief, her eyes exploring in childlike wonder.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Parker

James Parker

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.