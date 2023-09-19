Love brought one of the world's most talented flamenco guitarists to Australia and he is coming to the Far South Coast for the first time.
Paco Lara, considered one of the best flamenco guitarists of his generation, performed at the Sydney Opera House in 2021.
Mr Lara and his partner, accomplished flamenco dancer Deya Miranda Giner, have never travelled this far south of their Newcastle base to perform.
Half-Australian and half-Spanish, Ms Giner moved to Spain in 1994 to pursue her career.
In 2009 she moved to Jerez, the birthplace of flamenco culture, where she met Mr Lara.
Together they performed around the world.
They moved to Australia in 2017 so their three-year-old daughter could experience two cultures.
Since then Mr Lara has been on a mission to improve Australia's understanding of flamenco.
"When we arrived the audience was very confused about flamenco," Mr Lara said.
A common misperception was that the Gypsy Kings epitomised flamenco whereas their rumba element is only a fraction of flamenco.
You could only see something like this in Spain so to see it in your backyard without having to get on a plane is very special.- Deya Miranda Giner, professional flamenco dancer
"We had a very small group of followers, people who were going to Spain to study and learn to play guitar and there were very few artists," he said.
Through occasional collaborations, doing more shows and his two solo albums, the word is spreading and audiences are responding.
"When you play the real flamenco they enjoy it and feel the music," Mr Lara said.
Both are full-time performers and if they cannot get grants they must pay for the venue hire, create the ticketing link, do the promotion and ensure all the tickets sell.
If they get grant funding, they can sometimes afford to bring another dancer, a singer and a musician who plays percussion and piano.
"Theatres don't often program flamenco but now, after five years of very hard work, we have at least 15 to 20 gigs every year in theatres.
"We have had to demonstrate we are very professional and produce top-class music," he said.
Ms Giner is pleased that her partner is getting the recognition in Australia that he has in Europe and Asia.
"That is where Paco deserves to be because that is where he was in Europe and it is good to still be at that standard," Ms Giner said.
With a grant from Arts on Tour and support from the NSW government through Create NSW, they will perform in Camden on October 13, Wollongong on October 14 and at Narooma Kinema on Sunday, October 15 at 3pm.
