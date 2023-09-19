Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Flamenco guitarist Paco Lara plays Narooma, Wollongong, Camden

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 20 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 9:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Virtuoso Spanish flamenco guitarist Paco Lara will perform songs from his album The Andalusian Guitar at the Narooma Kinema on Sunday, October 15, at 3pm. Picture supplied
Virtuoso Spanish flamenco guitarist Paco Lara will perform songs from his album The Andalusian Guitar at the Narooma Kinema on Sunday, October 15, at 3pm. Picture supplied

Love brought one of the world's most talented flamenco guitarists to Australia and he is coming to the Far South Coast for the first time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.