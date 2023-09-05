Roadworks on Mt Darragh Road, Wyndham

Bega Valley Shire Council advises there will be road maintenance works at Whipstick Creek bridge near Wyndham.
Pothole repair works to the bridge approach will take place on Wednesday, September 6 and Thursday, September 7.
A reduced speed limit of 40km per hour and a single lane road closure will be in place, along with traffic control and signage.
Whipstick Creek bridge is on Mount Darragh Road approximately 20km from the Princes Highway intersection at South Pambula.
Council thanked everyone for their patience.
This project is funded by TfNSW and the NSW Government as part of the Fixing Country Bridges Program.
For more information, please contact Council's Project Manager, Thomas Cacitti on (02) 6499 2195.
For up-to-date information on all Bega Valley Shire roads, visit Live Traffic NSW.
