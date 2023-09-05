Bega District News
Paul Dean returns to Bermagui to make truly remarkable music

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:00pm
Four Winds has commissioned composer, clarinetist, teacher and former Four Winds creative director Paul Dean to write a piece that can be played by both young music students and seasoned musicians. Pictured here with partner and cellist Trish Dean. Picture supplied
Four Winds Concerts have commissioned Paul Dean to write a work that can be performed by fresh young music students and seasoned professionals alike.

