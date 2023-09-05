Four Winds Concerts have commissioned Paul Dean to write a work that can be performed by fresh young music students and seasoned professionals alike.
Paul Dean is a composer, clarinetist, teacher and former Four Winds creative director.
The new work will be written and rehearsed during his residency at Four Winds in September.
It will be performed for the public in a joyful and spirited community moment at a spring youth music festival that Four Winds is organising at Barragga Bay in November.
Four Winds create & inspire director David Hewitt said the commission is a unique opportunity for aspiring and experienced musicians to come together.
"I was thrilled when we conceived this idea together and can't wait for the musicians and audience to be moved by it at the Youth Festival," Mr Hewitt said.
Mr Dean won the 2022 Paul Lowin Orchestral Prize for 'Symphony No. 1, Black Summer'.
On August 15, he won the 2023 APRA AMCOS Music Award for 'Work of the Year - Large Ensemble'.
Mr Dean works alongside his equally brilliant partner, cellist Trish Dean as co-artistic directors of group Ensemble Q.
Its mission is virtuosic integrity and a dedication to the performance of undiscovered masterpieces.
Limelight magazine described Ensemble Q as quite possibly the best performance seen all year.
"An astonishing feat of music-making. Frankly, this was a jaw-dropping performance."
Ensemble Q will perform as a smaller chamber collective inside the Four Winds Windsong Pavilion on Saturday, September 23 at 2pm.
Doors and bar open from 1.30pm.
Tickets are $55 for general admission, $45 concession and entry is free to people 16 years and under.
Bookings can be made via fourwinds.com.au or at @fourwindsau
