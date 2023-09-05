Bega District News
Bega delegation's highlights of Littleton Colorado sister city visit

Ben Smyth
Ben Smyth
Updated September 5 2023 - 4:10pm, first published 3:05pm
Friendships - but perhaps not the food - were among the memorable highlights of a recent delegation's trip to Bega's sister city, Littleton in the US.

Editor

Local News

