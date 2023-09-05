Friendships - but perhaps not the food - were among the memorable highlights of a recent delegation's trip to Bega's sister city, Littleton in the US.
Upon the group's return last week, Bega-Littleton Sister City Exchange group president Phil McDonald was full of praise for their Colorado hosts as well as the input of Bega youth in the ongoing delegations.
Although while Mr McDonald said the trip was as incredible as ever, his first stop upon arriving home was Wheelers Restaurant "for a decent dinner".
"I'm not a burger and Mexican food fan," he said with a laugh.
The Bega-Littleton sister city relationship - Australia's first - was forged in 1961 by the then-editors of the towns' respective newspaper editors, Curly Annabel (Bega District News) and Houstoun Waring (Littleton Independent).
A custom was established for Littleton to send a delegation to Bega on the first and sixth years of each decade, with Bega heading to the US on the third and eighth years.
Among the 13 people who took part in the visit this time was Curly's granddaughter Misty.
Mr McDonald said having Misty on the trip was just one of the ways the sister city exchange was "standing the test of time".
"Now it's second and third generations going over," he said.
"I've taken three grandchildren over the years and my 16-year-old grandson came with us this time."
For Mr McDonald, the interest being shown by youth in the cultural exchange program, the longest-running in the country, was "really pleasing".
"We had 25 applicants this year for the student ambassador role," he said.
"I think in Bega, the program is more prominent than ever and the schools are right into it."
Bega High School student Jesse Smith, from Kalaru, was the student ambassador on this most recent trip.
For both Jesse and Mc Donald's grandson Jack Woods, it was their first time overseas.
"I've been on five delegations to Littleton now," Mr McDonald said.
"For the kids this is all new though."
Mr McDonald said the reception they received from their Littleton hosts was "unreal".
Just as Bega has Littleton Gardens as a centrepiece, Littleton has Bega Park, which was where the touring party was welcomed by a group of around 50 dignitaries and community members, bands and food.
They each stayed with host families and enjoyed a variety of tourist and cultural experiences, like a baseball game, sightseeing at Pikes Peak in the Rocky Mountains - one of Mr McDonald's personal highlights - and taking part in the Western Welcome Week parade, a celebration of the greater Littleton area and community spirit.
Mr McDonald said more than 100 floats paraded along the main street along with school bands, banners and plenty of fanfare.
"They certainly do parades well over there," he said.
In addition to their time in Littleton, Colorado, the delegation also travelled to New Orleans, where cultural differences were even more pronounced, Mr McDonald said.
"Every second shop was a cafe or a bar with jazz music playing.
"And there were sections with such beautiful homes, in real contrast to the poorer districts."
Above it all though, Mr McDonald said key to the sister city relationship was the "true and lasting friendships" made.
"I go to see those friends more so than the Rockies or Colorado Springs," he said.
"They are friendships that have stood the test of time."
