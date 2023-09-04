What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for September 5-11

Rockabilly Retro Rally with Red Heart Blue 6-9pm at Tathra Beachside. Festival passes from tathrabeachside.com.au
Rockabilly Retro Rally with Garry Carson Jones & Mojo 6-9pm at Tathra Beachside. Festival passes from tathrabeachside.com.au
Rockabilly Retro Rally with Frankie J Holden & On The Prowl 6-9pm at Tathra Beachside. Festival passes available from tathrabeachside.com.au
Dawn and Phoebe at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Bookings essential via longstocking.com.au
Greg Kew at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Joe Driscoll at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Music + Variety Night at Candelo Town Hall with a pot luck dinner. 7pm-10pm
Open Mic Night at River Rock Cafe, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Joe Driscoll at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 7pm-10pm
Steve Benic at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Rockabilly Retro Rally with The Rockabilly Rebels 6-9pm at Tathra Beachside. Festival passes from tathrabeachside.com.au
Val Moogz at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Murrah Hall's 120th Birthday & Fundraiser, 2989 Tathra Bermagui Road Murrah. Djembe Forte, Noisey Noona, Goldie, Martin Fowler & Louise Hankinson, The Welcome Strangers, Lillian McVeity, The Gulls, Mister Rees and Friends, Hilda, DJ Dron Skot. $20 entry. Kids free. 3pm-late. Food available
Live music at Camel Rock Brewery, Wallaga Lake near Bermagui. 5pm-8pm
Roddy Reason at Hotel Australasia, Eden. 6.30pm-9.30pm
Vinyl Rain at Merimbula RSL, Merimbula. 8pm-11pm
One Louder at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30am-11.30am
Zoe Jeanne at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Loose Change at Seahorse Inn, Boydtown. 12.30pm-3.30pm
Corinne Gibbons at Wheelers Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Pambula. 12.30-2.30pm
Los Zafiros at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential via longstocking.com.au
Candelo Blues Club's Jam with host act The Rod Mitchell Band at Bermagui Country Club. 1pm-4pm. $5
The Sugarants at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Jakob Poyner at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Val Moogz at Bermagui Beach Hotel, Bermagui. 4pm-7pm
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
