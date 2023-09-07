Bega District News
Voice to Parliament

South Coast Elder Uncle Ossie Cruse explains why he's voting Yes for the Voice referendum

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated September 7 2023 - 11:29am, first published 11:00am
After more than 50 years of Indigenous activism for his people, South Coast Elder Uncle Ossie Cruse MBE AM, says it all comes down to three letters.

