Auroras dragon boat paddler celebrates success of World Dragon Boat Championships, Thailand

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated September 5 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 4:00pm
Gill McCallum at Merimbula's Top Lake with her medals from the World Dragon Boat Championships, Thailand. Picture by Denise Dion
After months of training on water and in the gym, paddler and member of the Australian Auroras team Gill McCallum, has returned from the World Dragon Boat Championships, Thailand with six medals.

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

