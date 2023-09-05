Training for ReBoot in Bermagui is a great way to get back into the outdoors after a chilly winter.
There is something for people of all abilities and ages, plus a heap of other activities that make it a firm family favourite.
The action starts on Saturday, September 30 with professionally-timed fun runs and walks.
They range from 1.5-kilometre run for primary school-aged kids at 8.45am, to a five-kilometre no hills event and a scenic but more challenging seven-kilometre run or walk from Camel Rock which starts with a stretch of running on sand.
The action moves to the ocean on Sunday, October 1.
People can choose from the 300-metre point to point swim across Horseshoe Bay or the swim run swim.
This more challenging event incorporates the 300-metre ocean swim across the bay, a 150-metre return beach run and another 300-metre swim across the bay to finish.
Also on Sunday is a 40-kilometre escorted bike ride for cyclists aged 16 years and older.
It is a quiet, undulating and scenic ride through Cobargo with the option to join halfway at Cobargo which would reduce the distance to 20 kilometres.
Anyone who entered the fun runs, swims or bike ride can enjoy the Sunday Bermagui Breakfast 8am-11am for free.
Form groups of four to join the Tug-O-War at 11.30am on September 30.
Teams can be primary school aged, high school aged or adults - male, female and mixed male/female teams.
Other activities for children include barefoot bowls, stand up paddling, a netball shoot out and a circus workshop by Oops! the Clown.
People of all ages can join the Guru Dudu silent disco walking tour.
The group will dance, interact and be guided in flash mob style zaniness against a musical backdrop of popular old classics and modern songs.
For adults there is a sunrise Boot Camp at the Blue Pool, Tai Chi on the grass outside Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club with Rod from Sapphire Tai Chi on both mornings and Heart Yoga with Mary McLean and Pilates with Caryl from Crossfoot Pilates on Saturday,
Later on Saturday chill out with a sound bath deep relaxation and meditation run by Matt at The River Rock Cafe.
Other activities on offer include tennis, barefoot bowls, netball, badminton, croquet and a nine-hole Ambrose golf round.
Check the ReBoot in Bermagui website for the complete program and to register for the runs, walks, swims, rides and other activities, several of which are free.
