The best of the best of AFL Sapphire Coast were celebrated at the annual presentation night on August 28.
Held at the Merimbula RSL, players, coaches, umpires, officials, volunteers and families represented clubs SCAFL from Batemans Bay to Eden.
It was a historic night for the Tathra Sea Eagles with sisters Indiana and Cleo Cook equal on umpires votes and adjudged joint recipients of the best and fairest in the 2023 women's competition.
Indiana and Cleo praised their coach, Mark Coulton, for their personal development, which was reflected in their hard and skillful training sessions and on field performances.
Cleo also won leading goalkicker in the women's competition, with 35 goals throughout the season.
Also notable among award winners on the night were under 13s player Blair Wheatley from the Batemans Bay Seahawks and under 15s player Flynn Benjamin from the Bermagui Breakers, who took out both leading goalkicker and best and fairest in their age divisions.
They kicked 34 goals apiece for the season.
Other leading goal kickers were:
U11 - Robbie Caves (Bermagui Breakers), 33
U16 girls - Kya Rixon (Bermagui Breakers), 23
U17s - Jed Ware (Broulee Moruya Giants), 21
Men - Sebastian Hannebery (Bermagui Breakers), 82
The remaining best and fairest winners were:
U11 - Jessup Laidlaw (Bermagui Breakers)
U16 Girls - Ava Munckton (Bermagui Breakers)
U17s - Anthony Seach (Pambula Panthers)
Men - Dylan Jordan (Merimbula Diggers)
Another significant achievement recognised on the night was the announcement of Cymmon Parker, president of the Tathra Sea Eagles and well credentialed women's player, was awarded the 2023 volunteer of the year.
Parker has performed selfless and dedicated voluntary community participation roles over seven years, over and above her club president responsibilities.
To top the evening off, Megan Hergenhan of the Sea Eagles was awarded the 2023 Auskick coordinator of the year for her dedicated and enthusiastic approach to Australian rules football for boys and girls at a young age.
