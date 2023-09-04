A teacher since the 1980s, and at Bega High School since '95, Phil Banks knows a thing or two about working in the classroom.
However, it's his burning dedication to his community that makes him perfect for the role of captain at Candelo RFS.
The current head teacher of Bega High's TAS department said he planned to retire to his 190-acre hobby farm after a year of long-service leave.
However, he was far from done with his volunteer service
"My paid profession will run down, and my unpaid profession will probably go up," Mr Banks said with a smile, as he sat in the Candelo RFS shed, photographs pinned to a board behind him showcasing the family in yellow with whom he has served.
READ MORE:
The NSW Rural Fire Service is a collective of everyday people with varying backgrounds, who volunteer their time and put their lives on the line, with the common objective to reduce the likelihood and consequence of fires occurring in their communities.
From dairy farmhands, to a mother and president, to camping store retail shop owners, the professions and careers may vary, but the heart for serving unites each volunteer.
"The good thing about it is that they come together, we come together. As soon as you put the uniform on, everybody's the same, and we all have a common goal, and that is to put fires out," Mr Banks said.
"There's the fire, there's the uniform, there's the truck, off we go, and we're in it."
Inspired by his own parents - his mum Elva who served as a Salvation Army officer and his dad Karl who was one of the first emergency service chaplains back in the 1980s - Mr Banks said he came from a long line of service.
"It's generational, that's part of the culture, we try to keep it a family unit," he said.
"When you have a group of people who are very diverse, it's really important to get a couple of things that bring them together.
READ ALSO:
"We've got different political, religious, social views, but the essential part of it is we're here for a reason, this is a small part of our community, and we're working towards a common goal."
The core group of the Candelo RFS is made up of approximately 12-15 volunteers, with many linked together through family, like Matt Jennings who had been with the brigade since the age of 12, and whose dad, uncle, and pop all served for Candelo.
"We talk about it, but probably not enough, we can only really do what we do because we have support in our families," Mr Banks said.
"Without that level of support, it would be almost impossible to do what we do."
To join or learn more about your local RFS, click here
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.