The Narooma Lions roared on Saturday, claiming the 2023 Sapphire Coast AFL senior's men's premiership.
The Lions led all game to defeat the Merimbula Diggers, 11.10 (76) to 6.4 (40).
Narooma had the Bill Smyth Memorial Oval crowd in fine voice as they left the blocks at pace, racing to a 4.3 (27) to 0.1 (1) quarter-time lead.
The Diggers bounced back with two goals in the second quarter and another two in the third, but couldn't keep pace with the flying Lions.
Narooma's four goals to one final quarter confirmed the premiership was safely in the Lions' hands, much to the delight of the home crowd.
Lion Thomas Hodge was named best on ground for his grand final performance.
Earlier, the Tathra Sea Eagles women proved far too good for their Bermagui Breakers grand final opposition.
Although a little off target in front of goal, Tathra claimed the 2023 premiership 5.16 (46) to 0.1 (1).
Tathra's Cymmon Parker was named best on ground in a stand out season that also saw her clock up 100 senior games for the club.
