Prepare for bushfire season by sharing surplus waste vouchers

September 2 2023 - 12:00pm
Clearing fuel loads and sharing waste vouchers is a great way to be bushfire prepared. Picture supplied.
Clearing fuel loads and sharing waste vouchers is a great way to be bushfire prepared. Picture supplied.

Community working together and the spirit of sharing is one way people could prepare for the upcoming bushfire season and it's something the Bega Valley Shire Council's Waste Services team are encouraging residents to do.

