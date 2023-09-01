While the call out for dangers around grass fires and bushfires has been at the forefront of South Coast residents' minds as they enter the first days of spring - another threat need not be forgotten.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) have urged residents to be aware of residential fire risks as the winter season draws to an end, reminding the public not to become complacent about fires breaking out in homes.
In the spring of 2022, Fire and Rescue NSW recorded 930 home fires, of that total number, 369 of them started in kitchens or cooking areas.
This has prompted FRNSW to remind householders to invest in a fire extinguisher, a fire blanket and working smoke alarms.
FRNSW acting assistant commissioner of community safety, David Felton, said running through measures on a spring checklist would help protect loved ones and safeguard valuables.
"Minimise the risks and you have peace of mind,"he said
"If you're uncertain about how safe your home is, you can visit our website and book a home safety visit."
Mr Felton said the safety visit meant firefighters would come to the person's house and provide "crucial advice and install or replace smoke alarms where necessary, free of charge".
Another risk of kitchen fires was leaving stove tops unattended Mr Felton said, urging people to keep an eye on stoves and ovens while cooking.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) urged the public not to drop its guard during the warmer weather and become complacent about home fire dangers.
Fire and Rescue prompted the public to clear out any rubbish, piles of newspapers, cardboard boxes, unused furniture and any other discarded materials that could fuel a fire.
Along with checking hoses and connections, LPG-fuelled barbecues and removal of flammable materials from your yard and clear gutters of leaf litter and debris.
Another important step in conducting a "spring clean" of the house was to check the home safety, from smoke alarms, to looking at the home safety escape plan to ensuring emergency exits are clear.
To find out more about home fire safety, safety visits, how to check smoke alarms and more information generally visit the Fire and Rescue website.
