Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News

Fire and Rescue and Bega Valley Shire Council urge public not to be complacent about home fires

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated September 2 2023 - 9:54am, first published 9:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While the call out for dangers around grass fires and bushfires has been at the forefront of South Coast residents' minds as they enter the first days of spring - another threat need not be forgotten.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.