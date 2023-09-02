Bega District News
Works begin on Doctor George Mountain Rd to repair damage from floods

Updated September 2 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:00am
Repair works on Doctor George Mountain Road begin on Tuesday September 5, 2023. Picture supplied.
Repair works on Doctor George Mountain Road begin on Tuesday September 5, 2023. Picture supplied.

Restoration works to repair road damage caused by multiple flood events are due to begin early next week on Doctor George Mountain Road.

