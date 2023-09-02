Restoration works to repair road damage caused by multiple flood events are due to begin early next week on Doctor George Mountain Road.
Bega Valley Shire Council advises that the embankment restoration works will commence on Tuesday September 5, led by contractor Leed Engineering and Construction Pty Ltd.
The retaining, stabilising and drainage repair works will help restore road function and limit further road degradation during heavy rain events.
A single-lane restriction will be in place all hours and all days for approximately six-weeks during construction.
Council advises road users to observe speed restrictions and to allow extra travel time, with delays of up to 15 minutes expected.
Council added that they will keep the community informed as works progress.
For up-to-date information on all the shire's road closures, visit Live Traffic NSW.
For more information, please contact Council's Infrastructure and Services Recovery team on (02) 6499 2222.
