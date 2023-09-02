With the demand for skilled workers being at an all-time high, TAFE NSW has started to deliver a new program to major employers in the Illawarra and South Coast, helping them develop and retain workers within their own teams.
In a first for the region, the fast-track program dubbed 'Got the Skills, Get the Qualifications' will provide nationally recognised qualifications to workers in business roles across a range of industries.
With the added benefit that the Certificate III, Certificate IV and Diploma courses will be offered at no cost to organisations or learners in 2023.
TAFE NSW head teacher Kerri Leadbitter said the program offered a unique opportunity for employers to provide their staff with the skills and motivation they need to grow in their existing roles.
"Advanced business skills make a big operational difference to employers, so we're looking forward to delivering training that will help businesses to take advantage of the huge economic potential offered by growth in the region," she said.
Major employers taking part in the program include councils, heavy industry and the aged and disability care sectors.
Learning Partner with the Disability Trust, Janelle Booth, said the training would have flow-on benefits for the whole organisation.
"By providing our people with this training we'll have a more skilled and qualified workforce which helps to close any gaps and at the same time, having a more efficient and streamlined administrative and management team means we can deliver even better care and support to our clients," she said.
"TAFE NSW is helping us to improve our communications and cohesiveness, which is great news for our organisation and the people we care for."
Recent findings from a survey conducted by Regional Development Australia (RDA) Illawarra on 185 businesses in their area and revealed that 56 per cent of respondents rated skills shortages as high or extreme.
The policy manager of RDA Illawarra, Alex Spillett, said the survey found administration and accounting were among the region's most in-demand occupations.
"Admin roles are less likely to be filled by skilled migrants so it's wonderful that TAFE NSW is providing training that will help to fill those gaps," he said.
"Many employers are also upskilling their existing workforce in response to the skills shortage."
The Certificate III and IV courses will start on September 19 and September 18 respectively, and the Diploma will begin on October 10.
All courses are being offered via Microsoft Teams which allows the learners to virtually attend from their workplaces or homes.
The program is expected to be expanded throughout southern NSW later this year.
