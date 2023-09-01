Bega District News
Bega Valley's Bush Fire Danger Period begins one month ahead of most Local Government Areas

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated September 1 2023 - 4:35pm, first published 4:30pm
From September 1, landholders in the Bega Valley need to apply for a permit to burn off and notify their neighbours and local fire authorities 24 hours before a burn begins. Picture file
From September 1, landholders in the Bega Valley need to apply for a permit to burn off and notify their neighbours and local fire authorities 24 hours before a burn begins. Picture file

The Bush Fire Danger Period has started in the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla, alongside 30 other Local Government Areas (LGAs).

Megan McClelland

Megan McClelland

