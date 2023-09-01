On the floor of a small house in Pambula, a red and blue suitcase are all Wayne 'Sandy' Glass will be taking on Tuesday when he leaves the Sapphire Coast behind, bound for the United States.
Before he leaves for the international airport terminal, the Sapphire Coast Concert Band, which he directed for a number of years, will have a concert at Twyford Hall on Sunday, September 3 - a swansong performance for Sandy.
The live performance will be of famous film themes, from Fellini's 1963 film 8 1/2 to Rizzo's Beauty School Dropout from the musical and film Grease.
Since his arrival to the Far South Coast in 2015, Sandy's career has seen him as a waiter for a brief time at Wheelers, owner of Beastly Indulgence Pet Services, director of The Witches of Eastwick at Twyford, and a tourism officer for Merimbula Visitor Information Centre.
"I started my life playing clarinet, and I nearly spent my life as a professional clarinetist, but then I discovered singing in my high school years," Sandy said.
Having received a doctorate in choral conducting, the tenor and countertenor who founded and directed the Spirit Allegro Chamber Choir in Pambula, said he specialised in conducting voices and instruments too.
"You're trained to conduct whatever instrument is in front of you, whether it's a voice or a played instrument," Sandy said.
In 2016, Sandy directed The Addams Family musical, and in 2017, for Spectrum Theatre Group's Sordid Lives production, he played a 40-year-old drag queen, even being nominated for Outstanding Actor in a Featured Role in the Canberra Area Theatre Awards.
"I wasn't quite sure how I would be accepted," Sandy said.
"I conducted the Sapphire Coast Concert Band, I started a choir, I was fairly well known in the area, and then I thought, 'I'm going to come out in drag, are they going to freak out?'
"But they loved it.
"I thought I'd have a three month gig and then go back to Melbourne, but I decided not to go back," he said.
Now Sandy is returning to Arizona to reunite with dear friends, before creating further memories with family members in Arkansas.
While he doesn't know where his future will lead, he said he would figure it out when he gets there.
"I'm going to miss waking up to the birds, because here, you know, I've got kangaroos that hang out in this paddock, in front of me," Sandy said with a smile.
Tickets for the Sapphire Coast Concert Band's "Spring Into The Movies" concert cost $15, and can be purchased online or at the door.
For more information and bookings, click here or call The Twyford box office on 0421 199 910.
