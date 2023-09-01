To my Dad, the strongest man I know

Dad has always seemed to me to be the rock in a rushing stream, solid and quiet, letting the world's noise flow around him.
His patience, calm visage and ability to turn his hand to woodwork ideas, home handyman jobs and gardening have both inspired and humbled me.
As I raise a family of my own, he has always been the model to which I aspire.
I believe I have the calmness and patience down (for the most part), although my handyman skills leave a lot to be desired.
As age catches up with Dad along with some particular health challenges, that pillar of inner strength remains even as his body weakens.
He never lets things get the best of him though - or at least does a great job of not letting it show.
You know, I've never heard Dad swear. And given his many years of DIY projects, and a long career as a school teacher and principal, I'd say that's incredible.
I can imagine the private moments in the shed after a slipped hammer blow, or in the quiet office following a particularly challenging parent teacher interview that some choice language might slip.
But it has never been within earshot of us.
His calmness and strength have always been an inspiration and I can only hope I am able to be as wonderful a father to my two girls as Dad was to me.
It may be a cliche to say my father is my hero. But it's one that rings true. On Father's Day, and every day.
Wishing you all the best for the weekend.
- Ben Smyth, ACM Editor
