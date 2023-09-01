The barbecue was sizzling and plates of juicy watermelon slices were being devoured as St Patrick's Catholic School celebrated Father's Day.
St Pat's hosted a breakfast on Friday, September 1, for the school community's dads, families and carers.
Sausage sandwiches, mini muffins, yoghurts, fruit and beverages were all being enjoyed by the youngsters and their families before heading off to class and work respectively.
Principal Jo Scott-Pegun said it was a whole-of-school event "to honour our fathers, mothers, grandfathers and all father figures".
She said the Catholic parish men's group was doing all the cooking and serving on the day, while school staff distributed the fruit and drinks.
"It's a nice community day and an opportunity to celebrate parents and enjoy each other's company over breakfast."
