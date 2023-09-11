Bega District News
All Saints Anglican Church opens community pantry in Bermagui

MW
By Marion Williams
September 12 2023 - 9:27am
The OK Shed Op Shop run by All Saints Anglican Church in Bermagui is operating a community pantry. They are starting small with a shopping trolley loaded with non-perishables. Picture by Marion Williams
Bermagui's OK Shed Op Shop has started a community pantry to help community members who are feeling cost of living pressures.

