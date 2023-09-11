Bermagui's OK Shed Op Shop has started a community pantry to help community members who are feeling cost of living pressures.
It was the suggestion of Vanessa Williams, manager of the OK Shed Op Shop that is run by All Saints Anglican Church.
"We were discussing what else the shop could do for the community during this time," Ms Williams said.
"It is borne out of an obvious need in the community," Ms Williams said.
She opened it about a month ago and wanted to start in a small way because they will need regular donations to keep it going so for the moment it consists of a shopping trolley loaded with non-perishables.
"So far it has been going well with people donating and taking things.
"We have regular customers using it, mostly pensioners," Ms Williams said.
The op shop has expanded considerably since church volunteers started it 17 years ago.
It now has a paid manager and a team of around 20 volunteers busy from 10am to 4pm every Wednesday and Thursday.
"Our primary purpose is to provide affordable clothing and household items for our community.
"However, we also get antiques and things that are quite valuable donated so we have a mix of the affordable and treasures," Ms Williams said.
The shop stocks adult and children's clothing, glassware, plasticware, cookware, books and household linen.
For some customers the op shop is part of their weekly social circuit.
It also attracts dedicated op-shoppers from around the state as well as visitors during the school holidays so the shop is open more days during those peak times.
Many donations come from people moving house or downsizing.
"Since COVID and the bushfires people are looking at what they actually need as opposed to what they have," Ms Williams.
As a result, the op shop has "some beautiful things".
To keep the community pantry going Ms Williams needs donations of non-perishables and items that do not need refrigeration.
Pantry staples like flour, sugar, pasta, tea and spreads are all welcome, providing they are not near their use by date, as are pet food, personal care items and cleaning products.
Reverend John Thomas said they are speaking with Sapphire Community Pantry about bringing their mobile pantry to the church one or two days each month.
"We are quite proud of the OK Shed Op Shop," he said.
"For a small community like this, we are well supported."
