Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Pambula roundabout garden gets some TLC from Rotary

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 31 2023 - 4:13pm, first published 3:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Pambula Rotary is excited to announce it has recently teamed up with the Pambula Business Chamber to re-establish a regular maintenance program for the gardens around the Pambula roundabout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.