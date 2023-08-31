Police are appealing for information following an alleged theft and vehicle pursuit in the state's Monaro region last month.
About 4pm on Wednesday, July 5, an unknown man entered a clothing store on Sharp Street, Cooma, and allegedly took several items of clothing before leaving the store to enter the driver's side of a vehicle waiting nearby.
Officers attached to Monaro Police District were conducting patrols when they allegedly observed the vehicle colliding with a pedestrian as it drove away from the scene.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle, however the driver allegedly failed to do so.
Officers then initiated a pursuit, which was terminated about 15 minutes later due to safety concerns.
An older man was allegedly seen in the front passenger seat of the vehicle.
The pedestrian - a 31-year-old woman - was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for a leg fracture and taken to hospital in a stable condition.
The abandoned vehicle was located near Shannon Flat Road, Murrumbucca, about 8.50pm the same day (July 5, 2023) with the assistance of PolAir.
As inquiries continue, police have now released images of a man who they said may be able to assist with inquiries.
The man is described as being Caucasian appearance and aged in his 30s, with medium build, brown hair and a full beard.
He was wearing a green cap, hoodie and black pants.
Anyone who recognises the man or has information into the incident is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence.
