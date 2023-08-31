Bega District News
Police appeal for information after alleged Cooma shop theft, car pursuit

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 31 2023 - 2:26pm, first published 2:15pm
Police are appealing for information following an alleged theft and vehicle pursuit in the state's Monaro region last month.

