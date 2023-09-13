Parts of the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires are at particularly high risk of bushfire this season and Bermagui Rural Fire Service is one of several stations in the area holding a Get Ready drop-in information session in September.
They are inviting people to drop by the station between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, September 16, where team members will be available to help them prepare for the bushfire season.
In the meantime, Bermagui captain Tim Holdsworth has a few messages for the community.
Firstly, everyone should have the hazardsnearme app on their phone.
Most of the time it will send advice but when warranted, it will send 'watch and act' and 'emergency warning' notifications.
People should understand the four new fire danger ratings - moderate, high, extreme and catastrophic - and what actions they should take.
Mr Holdsworth said in the event of a bushfire people should act early.
"You know the conditions beforehand, the day before, so make a decision early, don't wait."
READ ALSO:
Likewise, checking on neighbours should be done the day before as part of the preparation and working as a team.
By trying to round up the community in the hours immediately before the fire hits, people are risking their own lives.
Tune into ABC radio on a battery-operated radio.
Preparation can make a real difference to someone's home surviving a bushfire.
Mr Holdsworth and his team will be telling residents about five simple steps to prepare their property for bushfire.
Trim overhanging trees and shrubs to stop the spread of fire.
Mow grass and remove the cuttings, and have a cleared area around your home.
Remove material that can burn, like wood piles and furniture.
Clear debris from gutters to stop embers causing a fire.
Prepare a sturdy hose or hoses that can reach around the house and ensure there is a reliable source of water.
The bushfire danger period for the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires commenced on September 1, meaning a fire permit is required to light a fire outdoors.
Mr Holdsworth said AFAC, the national council for fire and emergency services, has highlighted the area from Gippsland up to parts of the Far South Coast as an area of concern.
"Be very alert, stay informed and don't panic," he said.
Mr Holdsworth encouraged people to visit the RFS's myfireplan.com.au website.
Other RFS stations in the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires will be holding similar drop by information sessions for Get Ready Weekend on September 16-17 so contact your nearest station to find out the exact location, date and time.
Cobargo RFS is holding one at its station on September 16, 9am-1pm.
Central Tilba RFS is hosting its outside Bates Store on September 16, 9am-12.30pm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.