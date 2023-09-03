Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Bermagui RFS holding Get Ready bushfire preparation session

MW
By Marion Williams
September 4 2023 - 8:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australasian Fire Authorities Council (AFAC) has highlighted parts of Bega Valley Shire and Eurobodalla Shire as areas at higher risk of fire. Picture by AFAC
Australasian Fire Authorities Council (AFAC) has highlighted parts of Bega Valley Shire and Eurobodalla Shire as areas at higher risk of fire. Picture by AFAC

Parts of the Bega Valley and Eurobodalla shires are at particularly high risk of bushfire this season and Bermagui Rural Fire Service is one of several stations in the area holding a Get Ready drop-in information session in September.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.