UOW Bega campus students awarded for being in top 10 per cent of all University of Wollongong students

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated September 1 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 12:00pm
Students, their families and friends, teachers, and scholarship providers during an award and presentation ceremony and UOW Bega. Picture by James Parker
Students, their families and friends, teachers, and scholarship providers during an award and presentation ceremony and UOW Bega. Picture by James Parker

As names were called, the beaming faces of University of Wollongong (UOW) students made their way to the front, ready to receive an award recognising the efforts of their education ventures, in front of family, friends, peers and tutors.

Journalist

I am a regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW aiming to immortalise the stories of everyday people through narratives. Have you got a story? Contact me on 0437 166 441 or at james.parker@austcommunitymedia.com.au

