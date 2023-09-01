As names were called, the beaming faces of University of Wollongong (UOW) students made their way to the front, ready to receive an award recognising the efforts of their education ventures, in front of family, friends, peers and tutors.
Standing at the podium to begin the presentation ceremony, a proud Sam Avitaia, campus manager of UOW Bega, said over $35,000 worth of scholarships had been provided to students, but she wasn't shocked by the number.
"This number of scholarships and amount of generosity - I'd like to say it surprises me, but it doesn't, because growing up in this community, it's what we all do for one another," Ms Avitaia said.
The first award was given to Claire Wilson, who is completing a Bachelor of Nursing at UOW Bega, for achieving a mark in the top 10 per cent of more than 470 science, medicine and health students from a multitude of University of Wollongong campuses.
"I'd like to work in community health, like community nursing or a GP, that's probably where my strengths lie in building relationships and long-term rapport, and I suppose that connection with community," the mother-of-two from Bermagui said.
Scholarships were provided to a number of students from a variety of local businesses and community organisations, which included the:
Michael Pryke, on behalf of the Mumbulla Foundation, said the foundation has donated six scholarships annually for 15 years.
"Even $1000 can make a big difference, and so it's something I've been very keen on, [and] we're not proscriptive about how it's used, so if they want to buy a laptop, if they need to fund travel," Mr Pryke said.
"We don't ask for a report of any kind, we just trust them."
READ ALSO:
Developing from a place close to his heart, nursing student Nathan Skeen said the course had been very full on, but he hoped to have a career in oncology and renal medicine, inspired to help people going through cancer and kidney failure.
Nursing student, campus student representative, and mother-of-three Sophie Stewart said she wanted to thank the university "family" who not only educated, but also guided, advocated, believed in and supported students.
"We may be biased, however, many of us believe there is something uniquely special about our regional campus, which I believe stems from our strong sense of community and belonging," Ms Stewart said.
"To our sponsors, your generosity that you have extended to us today and in preceding years have not only alleviated our ever increasing financial burdens, but has also bolstered our spirits, recognised our endeavours, and fostered faith in us in more ways that you may recognise."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.