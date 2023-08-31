Bega District News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Our People

Gabbie Stroud to lead author talk for her new novel at Eden with Kate Liston-Mills

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated August 31 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Liston-Mills and Gabbie Stroud have shared a passion for writing and the education system for many years. Picture by Angi High
Kate Liston-Mills and Gabbie Stroud have shared a passion for writing and the education system for many years. Picture by Angi High

Writing about education and being advocates in that space - along with a passion for storytelling - are common drivers for two Far South Coast authors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.