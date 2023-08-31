Writing about education and being advocates in that space - along with a passion for storytelling - are common drivers for two Far South Coast authors.
Prominent writer Gabbie Stroud and award winning writer Kate Liston-Mills will be coming together to lead an author talk about Ms Stroud's latest novel 'The Things that Matter Most' in late September.
Shortly after launching her book, Ms Stroud told Australian Community Media in an interview as she started to write the ideas around education, she couldn't get to the heart of it without looking at what was happening in society.
"I didn't set out to write an issues-based book. I had the ending before I had the depth of circumstance," Ms Stroud said.
Ms Liston-Mills said she was very excited about Ms Stroud's recent novel saying it was the author's first step into adult fiction.
"She's departing from her non-fiction novels like 'Teacher' and 'Dear Parents' to her first adult fiction and I can say it's incredibly well written," she said.
"It's immediately relatable, very moving and it's an easy to read book that will leave an impact on everyone who reads it."
"I think that it's really timely that she brought this book out right now as it's a pretty crucial point for teachers currently, with pretty much every school suffering from teacher shortages," she said.
"So I think this author talk in Eden will lead to great discussions on the themes and topics raised in her book, but also to the wider issues of the education system in Australia."
Ms Liston-Mills said she was excited to return to the Eden library on September 22 to take part in the author talk with Ms Stroud, where they would also take a look at the writing processes and inspirations behind her latest book.
"I'm very excited to be at the Eden library because I used to work there and I know very well the book loving community of the town," she said.
"There are a lot of avid readers there and a lot of passionate education advocates."
"I hope everyone comes along because it's an amazing opportunity to ask questions about the education system and it's an opportunity for anyone wanting to learn more about writing books and telling stories," she said.
"Gabbie and I are both very passionate about the education system but also about creativity on the whole and the power of storytelling, Gabbie in particular is a wonderful mentor for people wanting to write books."
Ms Liston-Mills said she hoped the conversations around the processes behind story writing might encourage people to go home and start writing or getting creative.
"Gabbie and I will love talking about the creative processes behind books and how to start, how to keep going, how to stay motivated, how to finish and how to sell it," she said.
"Ultimately I think everyone's got a book in them - at least one and I think stories is how we connect, grow, learn and develop identity and all of those things."
