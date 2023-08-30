"It's probably 50 years since it was last done up," Fay Switzer of the Eden CWA property committee said of the CWA Hall kitchen.
But once it's done, it will mean the hall will be available for community members to use with the benefit of a commercial kitchen.
Eden CWA members were delighted to receive $10,000 from the recent round of ClubGrants. It came as the group celebrated their 70th anniversary.
The money has already been earmarked for a flat pack kitchen but there's a lot of work to be done, and more money needed before the kitchen cabinets can be assembled.
The window leaks and needs replacing, old wood veneer panelling must be removed from walls and the rear of the kitchen opened out to make a long gallery kitchen. Other grants are being sought with the help of the group's grant guru Betty Radford, Eden CWA president Sandra Symonds said.
Ultimately they want to see stainless stell bench tops installed so that it can be classed as a commercial kitchen.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The hall and the kitchen, even with its limited facilities, was a critical resource in Eden during and after the Black Summer bushfires. CWA members prepared sandwiches for many of the emergency services workers and people who had lost everything were able to access food from the hall.
In the meantime the hall is still used for events such as the Scam Workshop on Tuesday, September 5 at 10am where the community can learn how to detect and deal with the growing threat of scams.
