A reverend's blessing, the NSW premier and a bottle of Brown Brothers prosecco have officially welcomed two new vessels for Merimbula Marine Rescue.
During a trip to the Far South Coast on Tuesday, August 29, NSW Premier Chris Minns helped commission two Marine Rescue vessels during a ceremony with dignitaries and Merimbula unit volunteers.
"You need the infrastructure to keep people safe because the weather can turn quickly and people's lives can be tipped upside down in a moments notice," Mr Minns said.
"The aspect of volunteerism is so strong on the NSW South Coast, and that is regular people deciding to give something back to their community, and in some cases put yourself in harms way.
"But I can promise you that if a boatie is out there, or someone is suffering or in distress, seeing you come up over the horizon in those blue uniforms, will make a world of difference."
Marine Rescue NSW Commissioner Alex Barrell said the launching of vessels into the fleet was steeped in history, and shared how the official event provided an opportunity for members to celebrate what the two new boats can do for the community.
"It's really important for Marine Rescue units to welcome new vessels into the fleet, it's a maritime tradition that vessels are commissioned and it means a lot to our members to actually have both these two new assets which are going to be great for the Sapphire Coast," Commissioner Barrell said.
After walking along the upgraded jetty at Merimbula Marine Rescue's Spencer Park headquarters, Mr Minns poured a bottle of Brown Brothers King Valley Prosecco on the bow of both assets - dubbed Merimbula 20 and Merimbula 31 - before Reverend Jean Shannon blessed the vessels and all who travel on them.
The NSW government's investment in the $860,000 Merimbula 31 and $328,000 Merimbula 20 as well as an upgrade to the local wharf, supported the vital life-saving work of Marine Rescue NSW volunteers.
Bega MP Michael Holland said the investment of the two vessels was great for those who reside in Merimbula or visit the Sapphire Coast, reiterating to those who travel on boats to log on and log off with Marine Rescue to ensure their safety on the water.
"No matter what we do here, it's nothing without the volunteers that service these vessels," Dr Holland said.
