Book Week celebrated at Lumen Christi Catholic College, Pambula

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated August 31 2023 - 2:53pm, first published 2:30pm
Lumen Christi's primary students enjoyed a wonderful day celebrating Book Week. The day commenced with a colourful Book Week Parade, followed by creative art sessions conducted within their peer support groups.

