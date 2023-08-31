Lumen Christi's primary students enjoyed a wonderful day celebrating Book Week. The day commenced with a colourful Book Week Parade, followed by creative art sessions conducted within their peer support groups.
Following the morning recess, students collaborated in teams to undertake a Book Week QR Quiz, reminiscent of a thrilling treasure hunt.
QR codes were strategically positioned throughout the college. The victorious team reaped a book prize along with a delicious chocolate treat.
