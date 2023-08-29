When strolling along Bega River Reserve one expects to be captivated by the sheer beauty of the landscape's flora and fauna, not a disturbing amount of faeces discovered adjacent to Jacksonia Grove walking track.
Among grass and trees next to the main public pathway, two residents on an afternoon walk were shocked to discover what appeared to be an extremely large quantity of questionable waste matter.
In a statement from the council, "rangers suspect it to be dog faeces collected in buckets and then tipped out," which is an unusual practice if true.
However, the walkers were adamant it didn't appear to be animal.
"Signage is displayed across the Bega Valley Shire informing residents of their obligation to pick up after their animals and dispose of it properly," the statement said.
"This amount of waste can be classed as putrescible waste and the offender can receive fines up to $2000."
The statement reiterated to travellers who were visiting the Bega area with caravans, that a dump point was available for human waste at Bega Showground, allowing recreational vehicles to dispose of greywater and blackwater, and sewage in an environmentally safe way.
Council stated Bega had many public toilets available with the closest to the Bega River and parkland just over one kilometre away, according to the Public Toilet Map.
"The provision of safe and accessible public toilets is an important function of local government and Bega Valley Shire Council owns and manages a large portfolio of public toilets."
