High seas adventure with Windeward Bound youth training voyage from Eden

The award-winning sail training brigantine Windeward Bound is heading to the Far South Coast to offer spectacular sailing adventure opportunities for young and old.
Pambula Rotary president Lynne Koerbin said they were "super excited" to welcome Windeward Bound to Eden, where it was scheduled to berth on September 10 as part of its east coast journey returning to Tasmania.
"The Windeward Bound Trust and Rotary International have joined together to offer a special youth leadership development program to celebrate 100 years of Rotary in Australia, and of course Pambula Rotary was keen to get behind this wonderful initiative," Ms Koerbin said.
Ms Koerbin said the sail training opportunity on offer involved a nine-day voyage from Eden to Devonport and was open to young people aged 14-17 years.
No sailing experience necessary. All you need is a sense of adventure and an interest in having a go.
Young sailors will learn the skills to sail a square-rigged tall ship. They will keep watch and take the helm, help in the galley, learn to navigate using the ship's charts and climb the 24-metre mast to set and furl the sails. They will learn that teamwork and communication can overcome obstacles.
Windeward Bound is operated by a professional crew who ensure the highest standards of safety and care, and teach the sail trainees everything they need to know for life at sea.
Each participant will be encouraged to pursue personal and team goals and challenges. By the end of each voyage they will have the skills and confidence to participate in programs and activities they never thought possible.
"It taught me a lot about resilience, dedication, practical thinking and creativity," Tasmanian West Coast student Ethan said about his voyage.
"During the voyage constant changes and 'unknowns' are thrown at the trainees who must adapt and deal with the situation while learning new skills together.
"I really loved the challenging aspect which helped me grow as a person and become more independent, responsible and confident."
Ms Koerbin said the un-subsidised cost of each berth was $2500 for the nine days, but the Windeward Bound Trust and Rotary believe no-one should have to miss this opportunity because of financial need, so if you need a hand to participate, reach out.
She said the program was fortunate to receive generous financial support from a number of sponsors. As a result, some bursaries and scholarships were available to applicants who can demonstrate a financial need.
The nine-day sail training voyage will depart Eden on September 19 and arrive in Devonport on September 27, with 11 berths available for young adventurers.
If you're keen to join the voyage, register as soon as possible via www.windewardbound.com.au.
While in Eden, there are also day sails on offer for anyone interested on September 15 and 16, but book early as places are filling up fast.
