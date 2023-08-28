Bega District News
Home/News/Latest News
Good News

Bermagui's Cheryl McCarthy, Narooma's Ben Bate get state awards

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 29 2023 - 8:55am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cheryl McCarthy of Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club was awarded surf life saver of the year at the 2023 Surf Life Savings NSW Awards of Excellence in Sydney on Saturday, August 26. Picture supplied
Cheryl McCarthy of Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club was awarded surf life saver of the year at the 2023 Surf Life Savings NSW Awards of Excellence in Sydney on Saturday, August 26. Picture supplied

The two Far South Coast volunteers recognised at the annual Surf Life Savings Awards of Excellence are humble about their contribution and insist it was a team effort.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Bega news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.