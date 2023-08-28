Aladdin Jr's cast of colourful characters

The colours and characters of Aladdin Jr have been brought to life by a host of talented students of Sapphire Coast Anglican College in Bega.
Across three performances on Friday and Saturday, a cast of secondary college students acted and sang their way through the theatre musical adaptation of the Disney animated film.
They were supported by a chorus of primary students in a curtain-raiser performance of "Once", a production of original songs and choreography set in the world of the loveable "diamond in the rough" Aladdin.
The cast included Wilbur Larsen as Aladdin, Madison Papalia and Stella Smith as Princess Jasmine and Alice Kurilowicz as the charismatic Genie.
Eoin Riethmuller played up his role as the evil Jafar to perfection, accompanied by the quirky parakeet Iago, played by Zahlia Jenkins.
Along with a cast of street rats, market vendors, soldiers and palace handmaidens, it was a wonderful showcase of young talent.
Credit must also go to the costume designers, with a gorgeous selection of silks and sparkles bringing the Disney classic to life.
Click or swipe through the above gallery for a selection of images of the cast in action.
