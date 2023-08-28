Many Hands make light work, become a volunteer

A multitude of opportunities to give back to our community will be highlighted at the upcoming Many Hands Volunteers Expo.
The expo has been designed to promote local volunteering opportunities, as well as provide community groups with exposure and an opportunity to recruit new volunteers.
Bega Valley Shire Council's community connections manager Anne Cleverley said the positive response from organisations across the shire to participate in the expo was extremely pleasing.
"We will have about 40 organisations representing a diverse range of volunteering opportunities at our Many Hands Volunteer Expo," Ms Cleverley said.
"This event is designed to showcase the diverse range of local organisations and initiatives seeking enthusiastic volunteers in the Bega Valley.
"It will also showcase and celebrate the vital work of the many selfless and passionate people in our community."
Discover the Bega Valley's wide array of organisations providing services in social support, animal welfare, emergency response, tourism, environment and sustainability, men's groups, women's groups, youth engagement, historic and museum, arts and culture, sports and recreation, local societies, charity, health, access and community service clubs.
While at the expo, meet passionate individuals who are already making a difference in your community and learn about their experiences and journeys.
Whether you're interested in hands-on volunteering, behind-the-scenes work, event coordination or specialised skills, you'll find the perfect match for your interests and talents.
By volunteering, you can contribute to causes that matter to you, build relationships and create a positive ripple effect in the lives of those you serve.
"A newly formed female choir, Riverbend, will perform at the event opening and Sapphire Community Projects will host a free barbecue lunch for all to enjoy," Ms Cleverley said.
Many Hands Volunteer Expo will be held in the Bega Valley Commemorative Civic Centre between 10am and 2pm on Friday, September 8.
The Many Hands Volunteer Expo is a joint project with the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal, under the Investing in Rural Community Futures program.
The need to create a stronger base of volunteers was identified as a key way to help build the capacity of the not-for-profit and community sector in the shire.
