More awareness of ADHD in girls and women to ensure early diagnosis, leading to better treatment and support;

Increased recruitment, training and retention of, and support for, health care professionals to ensure client access to timely diagnosis and management of ADHD, particularly in rural, regional, and remote Australia;

New ways to reduce the costs of diagnosing and treating adult ADHD;

Extension of access to all long-acting medications on the PBS for late diagnosis ADHD; and