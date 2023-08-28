An increase in the number of adult women being diagnosed with ADHD (Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder) has promoted the CWA to focus on the issue as part of its Awareness Week.
Each year the CWA of NSW holds an Awareness Week campaign which is about dedicating the association's resources in that one week to an issue important to members and advocating for change and/or understanding around that issue.
This year the CWA is focused on increasing awareness around the term neurodiversity (which includes ADHD, autism, dyslexia, and Tourette syndrome), and the challenges those with neurodivergent conditions face, particularly women and children in rural and regional areas of NSW.
READ ALSO:
Pambula-Merimbula branch will launch their Awareness Week activities with a coffee morning on Friday, September 1, at the Waterfront Café, Merimbula, at 10am.
All are welcome to come along, meet members and discuss issues relating to women and children in rural and remote communities.
President of the Pambula-Merimbula CAW Anne Maddock said the decision to focus of neurodiversity followed a motion at the state conference which covered the increase in older undiagnosed women in the regions.
"One in 20 Australians have a neurodiverse conditions but girls are not being diagnosed until they're older," Ms Maddock said.
As a long-term educator, Ms Maddock said boys behaviour tended to present differently and was picked up earlier whereas girls tended to mask it more.
It might not be until academic or even family life demands increased that the issue was picked up, she said.
"We want increased health professionals in rural areas. We're also concerned about costs which can be $1000 to get a diagnosis and the costs of medication which can also be prohibitive," Ms Maddock said.
The CWA sees increased awareness and understanding of these conditions is vital in shaping community perceptions, increasing research funding, and encouraging strategies to make diagnosis faster and more accessible, and reduce treatment costs.
Aims include:
The Pambula-Merimbula CWA will be dressing the Tree of Kindness, adjacent to the Waterfront, which will be on display during Awareness Week.
READ MORE: What do you need to know for Voice vote?
Come along, learn more about the CWA, its history and community involvement and get to know the members.
The CWA is partnering with the Australian ADHD Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation committed to providing help and support to people living with or supporting someone with ADHD.
Sign up for our breaking news alerts and free weekly newsletter for the best in local news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.