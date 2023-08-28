What's On: South Coast Gig Guide for August 29 - September 4

The Hoops at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 5pm-8pm. $10 Bookings essential via longstocking.com.au
Performance and Open Mic at Robbie Burns Hotel, Wyndham. Bar open 5pm. Phone/text Katie 0407 474 459 for bookings
Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. Tix $35. Doors open 7.30pm for 8pm show. 18+ event.
Intensity Duo at Tura Beach Country Club, Tura Beach. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Rick Bamford at Tathra Beach Bowling Club. 7.30pm-10.30pm
Red Heart Blue at Bermagui Country Club, Bermagui. 8.15pm-1.15pm
Coda Duo at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Bega Valley Youth Orchestra Fundraising Concert with Guitarama and Affinity Quartet at The Twyford, Merimbula. 2pm. $25/$20/U12s free. Tickets via Trybooking
Under the Bonnet with Dinesh Moylan; a one man show with projections by Cat Wilson at Navigate Arts, 1140 Tathra-Bermagui Rd, Tanja. Doors open 6pm. Light refreshments available. Tickets $25+BF via Humanitix
The Chordroys at Club Sapphire, Merimbula. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Drive Time at Grand Hotel, Bega. 8.30pm-11.30pm
Rockabilly Retro Rally with The Rockabilly Rebels 3-5pm & Rockaboogie 6-9pm at Tathra Beachside. Festival passes available from tathrabeachside.com.au
Mel.T at Tilba Valley Winery & Ale House, Tilba. 12pm-3pm
Dust & Echoes at Longstocking Brewery, Pambula. 1pm-4pm. $10 Bookings essential via longstocking.com.au
Salt at The Lakeview Hotel, Merimbula. 1pm-4pm
Tony Jaggers at The Dromedary Hotel, Central Tilba. 1pm-4pm
Sapphire Coast Concert Band "Spring Into The Movies" with conductor Steve Fitzgerald at The Twyford, Merimbula. 2pm. $15 via Trybooking or at the door
An Afternoon with Affinity Quartet at Four Winds, Barraga Bay. Doors and bar from 1.30pm for 2pm show. $55/$45/U16s free. Bookings via fourwinds.com.au
Guitarama at Tathra Hotel, Tathra. 3.30pm-6.30pm
Rockabilly Retro Rally with The Hoops 3-5pm & John 'Elvis' Collins 6-9pm at Tathra Beachside. Festival passes available from tathrabeachside.com.au
Disclaimer: This information was correct at time of compilation. Please be aware that details may change. Confirm with the venue.
For a free listing in this guide, email your information to Cherie Glanville, farsouthcoastgigguide@gmail.com
The deadline for submissions is 9am Monday for gigs that Tuesday to the following Monday
