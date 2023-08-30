Narooma High School students left Dubbo Merino Sheep Show loaded with ribbons.
The 11 Year 9 students showed six sheep at the show in August.
They competed against 52 other NSW schools from as far north as Tweed Heads and as far inland as Cobar and Lightning Ridge.
They placed second overall on wool, as well as third overall on carcass and on restocker value.
READ ALSO:
Narooma High School agriculture teacher Kylie Maher said a stud in Dubbo supplied the schools with sheep so everyone had sheep from the same farm.
"We picked them up in February, brought them back to the school, designed a food ration and broke them in, namely, taught them how to lead," Ms Maher said.
On August 22 the quality of the wool was judged on factors like microns and fleece strength.
The school's wool finished second overall.
After that, the sheep were shorn and the wool sent away for testing.
Those results will be available in late August.
On August 23, the sheep carcasses were judged and Narooma High School's sheep came third overall.
Student Sophie Van Teutingen said their sheep were among the fattest at the show.
"Everyone came to look at our special feed," Sophie said.
Fellow student Sophie Potts said in the six months' preparation for the show they had focused on the animals' nutrition, quality and putting weight on the sheep.
It was a friendly atmosphere but every school was there to try and win.
"It is more satisfying to come home with ribbons," Ms Maher said.
"It is a long way to go and a lot of time and effort."
As part of the show the students attended workshops on how to judge fleece and how to train, handle and work sheep dogs.
They took part in a farming challenge with an element of fun.
"It was a race against the other schools to set up swags, pack up trailers and set up a sheep yard," Ms Potts said.
Ms Van Teutingen said there was an egg-and-spoon race and they had to eat dry Weetbix as part of the challenge.
Ms Maher said 11 students had volunteered to prepare for the show and although it is less work than preparing cattle for shows, they had long days while at the show.
They stayed at a caravan park and made their own meals in the communal kitchen there.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.