'It ends up eating itself': The holiday rentals crushing local tourism economies

By John Hanscombe
Updated August 28 2023 - 8:13am, first published 8:10am
He was like another grandparent to the kids, says Shoalhaven mayor Amanda Findley of the old fellow who lived next door in the small town of Milton on the South Coast.

